NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 4.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.47. 588,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,108,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 58.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

