Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Down 3%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.67. Approximately 33,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 131,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

