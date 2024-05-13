Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 158,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 347,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

