Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 27,400 shares.The stock last traded at $67.10 and had previously closed at $67.17.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.83%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

