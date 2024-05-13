AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 9.2%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.72. 305,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 774,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.