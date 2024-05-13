Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 3.1%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.70 and last traded at $163.06. 77,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 328,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.23.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,410,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

