Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.5%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.41. 185,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 457,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOMA

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 109,924 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 184,419 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.