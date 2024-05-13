Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.37

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 770072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.50 ($4.40).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($83,898.52). In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.19), for a total value of £66,800 ($83,898.52). Also, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($668,028.33). Insiders have sold 205,696 shares of company stock valued at $66,248,416 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

