GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.80

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.80 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 32061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get GATX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,852,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.