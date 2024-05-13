First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.06

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 1499563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

First Horizon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

