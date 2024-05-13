Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.11

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 38748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

