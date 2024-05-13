Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.7 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $13.71 on Monday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

