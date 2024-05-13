Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.7 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $13.71 on Monday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.
About Tosoh
