TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRRVF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.