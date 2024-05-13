TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
Shares of TRRVF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $60.05.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
