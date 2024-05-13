Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rises By 24.1%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,197.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

