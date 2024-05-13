Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rises By 24.1%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,197.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TWODF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
