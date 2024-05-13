Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.0 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF remained flat at $7.80 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.56.
About Tsingtao Brewery
