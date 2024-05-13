Node AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a total market cap of $112.90 million and $1.54 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.27307161 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,195,849.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

