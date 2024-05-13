Banana Gun Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.45 or 0.00046854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $76.39 million and $2.28 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,589 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 30.55327104 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,089,206.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.