Flare Price Down 9.2% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $7.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,516,626,626 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,468,431,707.66476 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02714892 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $5,926,372.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

