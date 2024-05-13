Games for a Living Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $44.09 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,232,691,229 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.