Forum Financial Management LP Has $537,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in First Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,620 shares of company stock worth $4,663,000. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.