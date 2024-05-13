Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

