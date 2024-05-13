Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,544 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.36. 128,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,387. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

