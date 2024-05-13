Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.08 and its 200-day moving average is $381.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.