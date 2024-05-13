Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PACCAR by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.1 %

PCAR stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.85. 2,504,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

