Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,391 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18,352.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.87. 1,757,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,800. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

