ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 116,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 318,499 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,856. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

About ING Groep

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

