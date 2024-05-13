Forum Financial Management LP Buys 297 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.