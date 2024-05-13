Forum Financial Management LP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Centene by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 28.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 203,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

Centene stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

