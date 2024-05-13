Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 409,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

