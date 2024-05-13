Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.