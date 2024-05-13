Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 489 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sony Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,524. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

