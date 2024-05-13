Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $478.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.54 and a 200 day moving average of $446.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

