Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,866. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

