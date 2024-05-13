Forum Financial Management LP Sells 513 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $176.70. The company had a trading volume of 908,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

