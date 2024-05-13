McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE MUX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 627,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $504.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

