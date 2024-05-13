Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.6 %

LEGH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $560.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $441,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $441,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $2,814,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

