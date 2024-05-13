Longbow Research Raises Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target to $6.00

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Longbow Research from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDW. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE:RDW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.83. 731,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,388. The firm has a market cap of $316.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

