Wells Fargo & Company Raises Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,485. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 3,346.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 277,957 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.