Stephens Cuts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $2.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,066. Fathom has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

