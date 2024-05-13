Raymond James Boosts Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $43.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 241,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 260.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 1,932.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

