Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Lowered to $152.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MTRN traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $112.19. 89,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,126. Materion has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,016,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

