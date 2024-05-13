Forum Financial Management LP Sells 13,848 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. 640,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,387. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.