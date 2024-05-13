Scotiabank Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,455 shares of company stock worth $22,842,394. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JFrog by 19.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.