DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) CEO Purchases $78,750.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocGo Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,284. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

