Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Major Shareholder Sells 56,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

