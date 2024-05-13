Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Sells $113,846.40 in Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

