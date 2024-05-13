QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Sylvia Acevedo Sells 744 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sylvia Acevedo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.