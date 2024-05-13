QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Sylvia Acevedo Sells 744 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sylvia Acevedo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.