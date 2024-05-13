Michael D. Lacy Sells 4,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,591. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after acquiring an additional 984,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after acquiring an additional 394,581 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

