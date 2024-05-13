Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.25. 616,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.