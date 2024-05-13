Kathy J. Claypatch Sells 1,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

