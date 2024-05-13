Kathy J. Claypatch Sells 1,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
